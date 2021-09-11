Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 24,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

LMT opened at $345.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

