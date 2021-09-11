Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,140 TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 245,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

TSI stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

