Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

