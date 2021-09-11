Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Medallia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medallia by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Medallia by 47.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,128,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

