Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Relx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 80.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

