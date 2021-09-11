Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 6%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 114,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $832.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.13.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

