Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 6%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 114,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
Several analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $832.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
