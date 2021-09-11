Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head to Head Comparison

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75% Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31%

53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -4.31 Repligen $366.26 million 44.23 $59.93 million $1.65 178.81

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 274.86%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $259.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Repligen.

Summary

Repligen beats Aptose Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

