Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 14th

Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Research Alliance Corp. II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of RACB opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Research Alliance Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

