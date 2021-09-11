Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,111 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

