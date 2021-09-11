Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 5,319 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.