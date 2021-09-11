Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 749,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

