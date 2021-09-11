Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after buying an additional 755,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

