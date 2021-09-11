Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 494.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

