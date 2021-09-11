REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

