Reviewing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Five Point $153.62 million 7.57 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -786.00

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Point.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Five Point.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Five Point 4.01% 0.30% 0.19%

Summary

Five Point beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

