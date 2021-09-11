Reviewing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI Financial and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Morningstar.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 15.48% 22.35% 10.75%

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CI Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Morningstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.28 $355.32 million $1.83 10.83 Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.63 $223.60 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morningstar.

Summary

Morningstar beats CI Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

