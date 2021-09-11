Reviewing GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get GATX alerts:

This table compares GATX and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 8.74% 7.13% 1.51% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GATX and Holicity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 2.59 $151.30 million $4.59 19.25 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GATX and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 1 4 0 2.80 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX presently has a consensus target price of $91.74, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Holicity.

Summary

GATX beats Holicity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services. The Rail International segment consists of operations in Europe. The Portfolio Management segment is composed of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.