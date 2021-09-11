Reviewing GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61%

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.58 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -16.09

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil.

Volatility & Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GrowMax Resources and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 1 3 5 0 2.44

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $22.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

