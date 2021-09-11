Reviewing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

7.3% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares trivago and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.21 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -19.62 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 14.65 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than trivago.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for trivago and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than trivago.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats trivago on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

