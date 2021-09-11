RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for RF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RF Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

