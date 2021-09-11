Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,801 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

