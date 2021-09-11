Rhumbline Advisers Buys 556 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.1% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

