Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insperity were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

