Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of LiveRamp worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

