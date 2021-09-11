Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xerox were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $20.76 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.