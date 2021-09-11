Richard Scott Struthers Sells 30,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

