Richard Scott Struthers Sells 30,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
