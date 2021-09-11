Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,104 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $188,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 215,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.95. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

