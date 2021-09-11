Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Keysight Technologies worth $79,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 628,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

