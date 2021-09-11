Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 46,221 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,221 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,959. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

