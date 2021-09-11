Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 53,161 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $67,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,733. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

