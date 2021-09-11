Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $59.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,838.42. 1,644,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,450.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.