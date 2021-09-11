Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 393,375 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

