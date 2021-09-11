Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Acquires $102,073.60 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

