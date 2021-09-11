Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.