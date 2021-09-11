Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROOT shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.14. 77,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$132.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

