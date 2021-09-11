Rowe Increases MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $20.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price lifted by Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Rowe currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 57.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 91,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

