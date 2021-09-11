Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

