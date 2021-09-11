Royal Bank of Canada Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $170.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.