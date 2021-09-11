Rune Price Tops $362.17 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $362.17 or 0.00805489 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $90,205.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

