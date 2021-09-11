Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,675 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of American States Water worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

