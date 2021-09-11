Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWM stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

