Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

