Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 138,289 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 724,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STXS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

