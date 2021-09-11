Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.