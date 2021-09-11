Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManTech International by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 112,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

