Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $125.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 14.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

