Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 261 Price Target at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

SBRE stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 235,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,972. The firm has a market cap of £552.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,128.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.