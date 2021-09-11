Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Down 2.7%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.