salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $234.81. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

