salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 76.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.81.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

